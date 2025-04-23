Unfortunate news for Bianca Belair following WrestleMania 41 - reports

Iyo Sky was able to walk out of WrestleMania 41 with the Women's World Championship. To add to the pain of her defeat at the Show of Shows, it seems that Bianca Belair also suffered an injury.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, there is concern in WWE at present that Belair broke several of her fingers in the match, which could be why she missed Monday Night RAW this past week.

Of course, Bianca Belair is a SmackDown star and was only moved over to the red brand because she was challenging for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania.

It was also Belair who was pinned following the Over The Moonsault from Sky, which means that Belair is no longer in contention for a rematch for the title. That being said, she already has a built-in story on SmackDown, especially now that Jade Cargill has settled her issues with Naomi.

Cargill came out on top at WrestleMania and could now be looking for answers from Bianca Belair, since she has been avoiding her over the past few weeks.

Will Bianca Belair be on WWE SmackDown this week?

Jade Cargill and Naomi confronted The EST when she appeared on SmackDown last week to hype up her WrestleMania match.

Cargill thought that Belair was protecting Naomi, which led to the two women having some words, which could be continued this week. If Belair has suffered an injury to her hands, then it's likely that she won't be able to wrestle, but she could continue the story in promos instead.

It's unclear if Jade Cargill's story with Naomi has finished now that she has defeated her at WrestleMania. It will most likely be addressed on SmackDown if Naomi moves forward into another story or if the two women continue their rivalry.

