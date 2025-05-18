Unfortunate news for Lyra Valkyria ahead of WWE RAW - Reports

Lyra Valkyria was pushed into a feud with Becky Lynch following WrestleMania last month, and it seems that the two women may have already ended their story. Lyra is out injured following her attack at the hands of Becky Lynch following their match, while Bayley has already set her sights on Lynch, who attacked her and cost her a WrestleMania match.

Fightful Select recently reported that there wasn't any real vision for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at present, which is a shock since there was a belief that Lynch returned to elevate the title.

This means that there are no real plans for Valkyria following her recent feud with Lynch, and now Bayley could step in, and the injured star could be left on the sidelines even after she returns.

WWE has so many women's championships to organize at present that it comes as no surprise that some women are being forgotten. Liv Morgan was recently able to take some time away from WWE and take her Women's Tag Team Championship with her, which shows that the company has the ability to overlook certain titles.

Will Bayley return on WWE RAW in Lyra Valkyria's absence?

Bayley hasn't been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania when she was attacked by Becky Lynch and taken out of her WrestleMania Tag Team Championship match.

Bayley was reported to have suffered several injuries in the attack and was sidelined indefinitely. That being said, she has already dropped several hints online that she's coming for Lynch who cost her a WrestleMania moment.

Lynch not only won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Lyra at WrestleMania, but she then attacked her the following night on RAW when she lost them.

It has been a combustible storyline since Lynch's return, but it's a shame that there is no long-term plan for Lyra Valkyria or the title at present.

