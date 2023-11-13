Unfortunate news about Randy Orton's WWE return - Reports

Randy Orton is not back in WWE yet, and apparently, according to a recent report, when he does return, it might not be in the way that fans want - at least it's not assured at this time.

Orton has been gone from WWE for more than a year, almost approaching a year-and-a-half now. The Viper's absence has been felt critically within WWE, with fans giving voice to how much they miss him on a regular basis.

There was a rumor doing the rounds that Randy Orton would return, and immediately get involved with a major title, possibly even winning it.

At this time, it appears that although he may return in the coming weeks or months, when he does get back to WWE, there might be more of a wait before he gets the title shot.

Expand Tweet

According to a report by Fightful Select, the rumor is untrue. While Randy Orton may return soon enough, even then it might be a while before he would get involved in the title picture. The rumor had said that he would win the title after his return, but the topic has not been reportedly talked about backstage yet.

Thus, fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for Orton's manner of return.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here