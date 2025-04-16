Unfortunate Omos update ahead of WrestleMania 41 - Reports

Omos hasn't been seen in a WWE ring for more than a year. His last appearance came in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown last April.

There was a belief that Omos could be part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this week on SmackDown. However, Fightful Select's recent report states that while The Nigerian Giant is not injured, there are no creative plans for him.

The report notes that his name has not been brought up in creative meetings, which means his return on SmackDown is unlikely. The former RAW Tag Team Champion hasn't wrestled a singles match for WWE in almost two years.

Despite not wrestling for WWE over the past year, the Nigerian star has won title outside of the company and been able to wrestle for NOAH. He has gained praise from the other companies he has wrestled for and is willing to return to Japan if required.

What does the future hold for Omos in WWE?

Omos isn't the only WWE star to be off TV for over a year and still under contract. Alexa Bliss recently returned from her lengthy hiatus, while Tamina has been on the sidelines since 2023 and still awaits her return.

WWE has options to recall the former champion for battle royals or matches that need more numbers, so his time away doesn't have a lot of impact on his future. With the RAW After WrestleMania coming up, there's also the chance he could be one of the names on the list to return.

World Wrestling Entertainment has many options for the giant inside and outside of the ring, but since he appears to be heading to Las Vegas, it will be interesting to see if he is part of this weekend's event.

