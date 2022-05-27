Unfortunate reason why Zelina Vega suddenly disappeared from WWE TV - Reports

Zelina Vega fka Queen Zelina was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions until WrestleMania 38. She disappeared off TV after frequently appearing following the push she received in late 2021. In a new report, the unfortunate reason for Vega's sudden disappearance was disclosed.

Vega would receive the biggest push of her WWE career last year when she was crowned the winner of the first-ever "Queen's Crown" tournament - the equivalent of the King of the Ring tournament for men. Following that, she had her first championship success in WWE as she paired up with Carmella to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

In a new report by PWInsider, it has been revealed that an injury is the reason behind Zelina Vega's abrupt disappearance from WWE TV. It went on to state that she had surgery and is expected to be out for 6-8 weeks:

"The belief among those we've spoken to is that she'll likely be out of action another 6-8 weeks, which means she'd be available to return around Summerslam. There has been talk about her receiving a push upon her return as sources have noted her willingness to do what was requested of her and her hard work has been noticed behind the scenes."

This means that Carmella and Vega won't be in the running for the now-vacant Women's Tag Team Championship. The tournament is set to be held to crown new champions at some point.

Is Zelina Vega set for a big push upon her return?

It will be interesting to see how WWE handles Zelina Vega upon her return. While she isn't the biggest superstar in the women's division, WWE has succeeded in pushing "smaller" superstars like Alexa Bliss, who is now well-established despite having last held a singles title nearly four years ago.

Many feel that Vega is deserving of the push she gets, and there haven't been any backstage issues with her since her return to WWE. Whether that means she will be back in the tag team division or vying for the singles title, 2022 is the perfect time for WWE to push her to the next level.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali