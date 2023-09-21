Unfortunate update on the health of Vince McMahon following recent appearance - Reports

Vince McMahon might not have fully recovered from his spinal surgery despite looking pretty good during the merger between WWE and UFC back on September 12.

McMahon underwent spinal surgery back in July, as per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. The procedure lasted for about five hours and was "pretty intensive." He recovered well enough to be present at the launch of TKO Group Holdings a few weeks ago.

However, Mike Johnson of PW Insider has reported that McMahon needed a cane to walk up the stairs to the podium during a recent TKO meeting. Several people from the meeting noticed the struggle, but the TKO Executive Chairman was ecstatic and energetic when he spoke.

McMahon also reportedly did not get a big round of applause when he was introduced, saying, "I'm Vince McMahon, damn it" when it happened. WWE President Nick Khan and TKO Group Holdings CEO Ari Emanuel were also present.

The merger was a success for TKO Group Holdings but not so much for the employees fired by WWE. There were around 100 staff members let go as part of the merger from different departments such as Graphic Design, Insights and Analytics, Live Events, and Marketing.

Vince McMahon felt WWE was becoming stagnant

Many people thought that Vince McMahon would never sell WWE, but it finally happened earlier this year. McMahon agreed to merge his company with UFC's parent company, Endeavor, and TKO Group Holdings was formed as the new umbrella corporation.

One of the reasons for the merger was that McMahon felt WWE was becoming stagnant despite breaking records across the board, as per PW Insider.

Some people within the company thought that the only reason McMahon sold WWE was to regain power. TKO Group CEO Ari Emanuel has a great relationship with Vince and even called him a mentor.

