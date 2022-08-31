Unfortunate update on NXT star Flash Morgan Webster ahead of his WWE release

WWE NXT UK Superstar Flash Morgan Webster hasn't been having the best time as of late.

Following Webster's release, it was revealed that he had recently re-signed a new deal with the company before his departure. But we now know that Webster was dealing with some other issues before he wound up being released last week.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Flash Morgan Webster was still injured when WWE released him last week. Webster has been out of the ring since the October 2021 NXT UK tapings.

Sapp reports that Webster re-signed with the company earlier this year after passing on two contract offers that included pay increases. With the idea being that he would be taken care of during his injury but with this sudden release, that no longer appears to be the case.

Will the waves of WWE and NXT releases continue under the new regime?

Over the last few years, WWE has released well over 100 men and women from their roster due to "budget cuts." But is that likely to change with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan now overseeing things?

While NXT UK releases last week needed to happen due to the brand shutting down, it doesn't mean future waves of releases will be a regular thing in the company going forward.

In the month since Triple H took over the reins, he has re-signed multiple WWE Superstars who have been released over the last few years.

With any luck, The King of Kings will continue to strengthen the rosters of RAW and SmackDown in the weeks ahead.

Are you surprised to hear about the news surrounding Flash Morgan Webster? Do you think the waves of WWE releases will slow down under Triple H and Stephanie McMahon? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

