Unfortunate update regarding Mustafa Ali’s absence from SmackDown - Reports

Why did WWE tape two episodes of SmackDown in Chicago on Friday night without hometown star Mustafa Ali?

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, he wasn't even present at the arena when the SmackDown shows were taped. Sadly, it appears that WWE did not have anything planned creatively for Mustafa Ali's return to his hometown of Chicago.

Mustafa Ali has been off the road since before Survivor Series after the company sent him home early on paternity leave. But according to Sapp, that time has passed, and Ali is ready to return to television when the company calls on him to do so.

What is Mustafa Ali doing on social media?

Even though Mustafa Ali has been absent from WWE SmackDown in recent weeks, he continues to be present on social media in order to remain in the minds of the WWE Universe.

However, the last couple of days has been very interesting as Ali changed his profile picture to a black screen with a smiley face with X's for eyes instead of circles on the day that SmackDown took place in Chicago.

The following day, Ali posted the smiley face again, this time in a judge outfit with a gavel. It's unknown at this time what Ali might be hinting towards on social media. Still, the talented performer knows how to get the WWE Universe talking, and plenty are wondering what his next move will be after making these posts on social media over the weekend.

What are your thoughts on this Mustafa Ali update? Were you disappointed that he didn't appear on SmackDown Friday in his hometown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

