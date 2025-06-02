Unfortunate update regarding R-Truth following his WWE departure

R-Truth's shocking departure from WWE has shaken the professional wrestling industry, marking the end of his 17-year tenure with the company. The former 24/7 Champion took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and revealed that his contract with the company won’t be renewed.

Following Truth’s revelation, PWInsider provided the unfortunate update that WWE has already pulled R-Truth’s high-selling 'Ron Cena' T-shirt from the WWE Store. Truth wore the T-shirt recently at the 2025 Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he faced John Cena in a non-title bout. It was doing incredibly well in terms of sales and was among the company's highest-selling items.

Truth’s post on X(formerly Twitter) has gone viral on the platform; at the time of writing, it has over 18.5M views, 249k likes, 41k retweets, and 19k comments. This showcases that the former champion has earned a very loyal set of fans and friends. In his post, Truth thanked WWE and his fans for being part of his journey.

“Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride. Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you,” wrote R-Truth.

WWE analyst reacts to WWE's release of R-Truth

Top professional wrestling analyst Peter Rosenberg shared his views on R-Truth announcing his departure from the Stamford-based promotion. He stated that the former champion's release has come as a shock to everyone, as he is the most beloved star in the locker room.

Furthermore, Peter said any wrestling show or locker room is worse without Truth, expressing his disappointment with his release from the company.

"Didnt want to post before speaking with the man himself.; simply put -- there is NO ONE more beloved backstage than @RonKillings ..a wrestling show and locker room without Truth is a worse show and locker room. He is a first ballot hall of famer and one of the best to ever do it."

It will be interesting to see what’s next for the veteran as he officially leaves the wrestling juggernaut after nearly two decades.

