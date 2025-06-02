  • home icon
Unfortunate update regarding R-Truth following his WWE departure

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Jun 02, 2025 12:40 GMT
R-Truth announced departure from WWE after 17 years! (Credits: WWE.Com)
R-Truth left WWE after 17 years! (image credits: WWE.com)

R-Truth's shocking departure from WWE has shaken the professional wrestling industry, marking the end of his 17-year tenure with the company. The former 24/7 Champion took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and revealed that his contract with the company won’t be renewed.

Following Truth’s revelation, PWInsider provided the unfortunate update that WWE has already pulled R-Truth’s high-selling 'Ron Cena' T-shirt from the WWE Store. Truth wore the T-shirt recently at the 2025 Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he faced John Cena in a non-title bout. It was doing incredibly well in terms of sales and was among the company's highest-selling items.

Truth’s post on X(formerly Twitter) has gone viral on the platform; at the time of writing, it has over 18.5M views, 249k likes, 41k retweets, and 19k comments. This showcases that the former champion has earned a very loyal set of fans and friends. In his post, Truth thanked WWE and his fans for being part of his journey.

“Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride. Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you,” wrote R-Truth.
Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

WWE analyst reacts to WWE's release of R-Truth

Top professional wrestling analyst Peter Rosenberg shared his views on R-Truth announcing his departure from the Stamford-based promotion. He stated that the former champion's release has come as a shock to everyone, as he is the most beloved star in the locker room.

Furthermore, Peter said any wrestling show or locker room is worse without Truth, expressing his disappointment with his release from the company.

"Didnt want to post before speaking with the man himself.; simply put -- there is NO ONE more beloved backstage than @RonKillings ..a wrestling show and locker room without Truth is a worse show and locker room. He is a first ballot hall of famer and one of the best to ever do it."
It will be interesting to see what’s next for the veteran as he officially leaves the wrestling juggernaut after nearly two decades.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Arsh Das
