Unfortunate update on tonight's WWE SmackDown revealed at the last minute - Reports

WWE is returning to the legendary Greensboro Coliseum for tonight's post-Backlash edition of SmackDown. The WWE Universe is buzzing and superstars are prepared for action, but new information just released may have revealed an unfortunate situation for officials at showtime.

WWE and the arena are still advertising Cody Rhodes for tonight's SmackDown, but his status remains up in the air. John Cena likely will not be appearing tonight as the Undisputed WWE Champion is not listed by either outlet, and was never officially announced. The company usually draws in a big way when they come to Flair Country, especially Greensboro.

SmackDown had 280 available tickets for tonight as of around 7 PM EST. WrestleTix adds that 11,844 tickets have been distributed on a setup of 12,124 seats. The year-to-date average is 11,593 as of this week.

WWE sold 648 tickets from around 9 AM to 7 PM today. The cheapest seat available with one hour until showtime is $48. WWE ran Greensboro last summer and drew 9,898 fans to RAW.

WWE has announced the following for tonight's loaded, live SmackDown episode: Nia Jax vs. Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton in the main event, Carmelo Hayes vs. Aleister Black II, DIY vs. Fraxiom, Wade Barrett interviews R-Truth, plus two Money In the Bank qualifying matches: Rey Fenix vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso, plus Chelsea Green vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Michin.

