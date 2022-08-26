Unfortunate update on WWE’s rumored move to TV-14

If you're waiting on WWE programming to shift to TV-14, you might have to wait a while.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that the USA Network sent out an internal memo letting people know that Monday Night RAW would be shifting from TV-PG to TV-14. The network backtracked on that memo hours later, and TV-PG has remained on Monday nights ever since. So what's going on?

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, multiple sources have confirmed to him that there are no current plans for WWE weekly programming to shift from TV-PG to TV-14.

So if this was something you were excited about, it, unfortunately, doesn't appear to be happening anymore.

Triple H has proven that WWE doesn't need to be TV-14 to be successful

As for when the ratings shift isn't happening anymore, that will likely remain a mystery for now.

Although fans online are speculating that the shift to TV-14 was a Vince McMahon call and Triple H believes he can do successful programming without it, but that has yet to be confirmed.

What we can confirm, however, is that Triple H has renewed interest in the WWE product as of late, as viewership has been up across the board for RAW and SmackDown this month, with The Game in charge of the creative regime.

Hunter has revitalized the weekly product and freshened things up without having to change the television rating.

Triple H has been able to prove this month that the problems facing RAW and SmackDown have absolutely nothing to do with their television ratings and everything to do with the creative direction of the product.

What do you make of this news? Are you disappointed that Monday Night RAW and SmackDown will remain TV-PG for now? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

