Unfortunate updates on Giulia following WWE status rumors - Reports

Giulia took the WWE Universe by storm in the last seven months. The fan favorite captured the NXT Women's Championship just 120 days after her debut but recently suffered a big setback. Giulia is the subject of rumors on her WWE status, and backstage sources have just provided updates.

The Beautiful Madness caused a stir in the WWE Universe during WrestleMania XL Weekend amid contract rumors. Giulia returned to Japan to help launch Dream Star Fighting Marigold but suffered a wrist injury and later debuted at NXT No Mercy on September 1. An immediate push led to Giulia dethroning then-Women's Champion Roxanne Perez to kick off 2025, but Stephanie Vaquer nixed the reign at 63 days in a Roadblock Winner Takes All match with the North American Championship up for grabs. The 31-year-old has been off TV ever since.

Rumors and speculation on Giulia's WWE status picked up when it was revealed that she was backstage for a recent NXT TV taping. She also attacked Cora Jade at a non-televised live event on March 22, then made it clear she's looking to regain gold. Sources reported this past weekend that Giulia was "banged up" but not expected to go on hiatus, while a later update denied she was hurt. Now, there's new information that seems to indicate an actual injury.

The Gladiator of Glorias is still around NXT and the Performance Center, according to Fightful Select, which confirms she has not taken time off. However, multiple sources have reported that Giulia has not been participating in drills or classes since the Roadblock loss.

One NXT source mentioned a potential ankle injury for the five-time Stardom champion, but that could not be confirmed. It remains to be seen why Giulia is not currently training in the ring and if she will work Stand & Deliver V on April 19, but there could be an update as soon as tonight's NXT episode.

WWE NXT preview for tonight's show

Tonight's NXT episode will air live from the Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the current lineup:

The Road to Stand & Deliver continues Trick Williams calls out Oba Femi North American Championship: Shawn Spears (c) vs. Ricky Saints

NXT will continue airing from Orlando until Stand & Deliver V. The big event is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, at 1pm ET from the T-Mobile Arena near Las Vegas.

