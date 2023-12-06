Upcoming WWE event could be affected by travel issues; last minute changes possible

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT will be the final show before the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event scheduled for this Saturday.

In addition to the usual NXT Superstars, there are a few main roster talents planned for tonight's show, including Alpha Academy. A new report from Fightful Select notes that SmackDown's Dragon Lee is listed internally for the episode, but he has not been announced.

There may be some forced changes to tonight's show as well. The report noted that there are some travel issues for a few of the WWE Superstars coming to Orlando from out of town. It remains to be seen how these travel issues will affect the show, but this could lead to late changes to the script.

The current announced line-up for tonight's go-home NXT includes a face-off between Baron Corbin and Ilja Dragunov, Alpha Academy vs. Meta-Four in six-person action, plus the two Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifiers - Thea Hail vs. Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley vs. Roxanne Perez, as well as Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Eddy Thorpe.

The Fightful report also mentions that the following are planned but not announced by WWE as of now: Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom, Lola Vice vs. Tatum Paxley, and a Wes Lee promo on Dijak.

Tonight's NXT is scheduled to open with the Women's Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifier. The show-closing main event segment is planned to be the NXT Championship face-off.

What are your predictions for tonight's WWE NXT? Do you plan on watching NXT Deadline live this Saturday?

