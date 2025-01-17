Update on when the 2025 WWE Draft will happen: Reports

WWE reintroduced the brand split in 2023 via an official draft, which has been used over the years to refresh the roster on RAW and SmackDown. The latest reports seemingly revealed when the 2025 WWE Draft might happen.

Triple H brought back the draft two years ago less than 12 months after he took over the company's creative. Last year's event happened over the course of two nights on the April 26 episode of SmackDown and the April 29 episode of RAW.

Last month, WWE introduced the transfer window among the talents of both brands. Logan Paul and Alicia Taylor are now on RAW, while Braun Strowman, Lilian Garcia, Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett, and The Wyatt Sicks are part of SmackDown now.

Trending

In a recent Q&A, Mike Johnson of PWInsider was asked about an update regarding the next draft. Johnson didn't confirm a date, but it will likely be after WrestleMania 41:

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

"The last we have heard is that there will be one after Wrestlemania 41," Johnson wrote.

There have been a lot of hit draft picks from last year, but there have also been duds. Some of the picks from NXT who are doing great in the main roster are Lyra Valkyria and Carmelo Hayes, while Ilja Dragunov and Kiana James are out with injuries.

Karrion Kross announces the biggest WWE transfer to date

On the last episode of RAW, The Miz was worried about The Wyatt Sicks before Karrion Kross calmed him down by announcing that the group had been transferred to SmackDown. Kross and The Miz were seemingly happy to move on though they seemingly got a new foe in Sami Zayn.

This means the feud between The Wyatt Sicks and The Final Testament is over. The last match involving the two factions had Kross and Miz's group getting the shocking win.

It will be interesting to see if Uncle Howdy and the rest of The Wyatt Sicks are going to have an impact on SmackDown. They had a really great debut on WWE television but have only feuded against American Made and The Final Testament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback