Update on if 38-year-old WWE star will get punished over backstage heat with Roman Reigns - Reports

One of the biggest stories in the aftermath of Survivor Series has been regarding the backstage controversy between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. The Tribal Chief was allegedly unhappy with KO over a stiff spot during the match. Dave Meltzer has now provided an update on the situation.

It's already known that Roman Reigns took a relatively hard slap from Owens during the WarGames match. This led to an unconfirmed ruptured eardrum injury for the WWE Universal Champion.

Roman was reportedly "mad" backstage after the match as he was unaware of the spot. The Tribal Chief didn't feel it was necessary to be added to the Survivor Series main event.

As noted earlier, sources indicated that things cooled down between Reigns and Owens within 20 minutes after the show. But there is another side to the story that wasn't previously reported. Some people have noted that Roman Reigns wasn't entirely over the unplanned slap and that he might still be a little upset behind the scenes.

However, Kevin Owens isn't expected to face any repercussions due to his apparent heat with Roman Reigns. Moreover, the Head of the Table will continue working with Owens, and their future storyline plans will likely remain the same.

Here's what was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"Some said it happened, Reigns was obviously furious, but it largely blew over by 20 minutes later. Others said that wasn't accurate in the sense it wasn't completely blown over, that Reigns was upset, but it's not like they are changing any plans in booking or he won't work with Owens or there will be any punishment or anything like that."

What's next for Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline?

Kevin Owens' inclusion into the widely-popular Bloodline angle has opened the door for many exciting creative possibilities.

Owens wrestled Jey Uso on the most recent SmackDown episode's main event. He continued building towards an expected reunion with Sami Zayn, who has, thus far, stayed loyal to The Bloodline.

The turn will happen eventually, and the speculated idea is for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39.

WWE still has a long way to go until the mega show in 2023. However, fans should brace themselves for an entertaining tag team run featuring Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn heading into WrestleMania season.

Have you enjoyed the recent booking involving Owens, Zayn, and Roman Reigns' Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes