Huge update on Asuka's potential return ahead of WrestleMania 38 - Reports

A huge update has emerged regarding Asuka and her potential return ahead of WrestleMania 38. According to Fightful Select, The Empress of Tomorrow's name is still on WWE's inactive list.

A previous report from PWInsider had suggested that the former NXT Women's Champion was waiting on WWE's cue to put her in a storyline in order to make her return.

However, the latest update from Fightful has suggested that Asuka hasn't been cleared to make her return to in-ring action. New Day's Xavier Woods is one of the superstars whose name has recently been removed from WWE's inactive list. But that isn't the case for the multi-time women's champion.

In the same report, a source close to the company revealed that the expected return date for her is around late spring. Whereas, a top WWE talent has also told Fightful that no fresh updates regarding her have emerged in quite a while.

The last time the Japanese star was seen on WWE programming was at Money in the Bank 2021. During the show, she was unsuccessful in winning the MITB contract briefcase before she went on hiatus due to an injury.

Asuka has not been drafted to any particular brand and is still waiting to make her return

In the aftermath of her injury, Asuka was seen sporting a brace on her arm, as she took to social media to share a photo of herself which reflected the same. She also went undrafted during the 2021 WWE Draft. Hence, it remains to be seen if she will join Monday Night RAW or SmackDown upon her return.

Alongside the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion, another top female star in the form of Bayley has also been missing out on action for quite some time now.

Reports have suggested that WWE seemingly has no plans for Bayley at WrestleMania 38 and The Role Model is expected to return after the Show Of Shows.

Throughout her time with WWE so far, The Empress of Tomorrow has been highly successful. She is a former multi-time RAW Women's Champion and a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion, as well as being considered one of the top performers in the world.

What would you like to see Asuka's role be when she returns to action in WWE? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman