Update on Authors of Pain’s wrestling future following WWE release [Reports]

WWE has recently announced many releases including stars such as Cedric Alexander, Isla Dawn, Blair Davenport, Sonya Deville, Paul Ellering, and the Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. While the news of the release of these stars has been disappointing for many fans, there have been reports surfacing about the future of AOP.

Alongside Paul Ellering, the two were part of The Final Testament led by Karrion Kross. Since their release, there has been an update on the wrestling future of the former tag champs. According to Fightful Select, the Authors of Pain, managed by Paul Ellering, will continue to wrestle outside of WWE following their release.

Authors of Pain made their official debut as a tag team in 2016. The duo paired with Paul Ellering successfully captured the NXT Tag titles from #DIY in early 2017. Along with a run as NXT Tag Team Champions, the two also held the RAW Tag Team Championship for a while in 2018.

Authors of Pain had a stint as Seth Rollins' enforcers

The Authors of Pain have always emerged as dominant figures in WWE. One of the most memorable times in their WWE careers was when they were a part of Seth Rollins' faction. The two allied themselves with The Architect following their return in late 2019. This marked the beginning of Seth Rollins' gimmick as 'The Monday Night Messiah.'

AOP and Rollins were later joined by Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) as Rollins' disciple. The faction garnered a lot of praise from wrestling fans but its momentum was halted due to Rezar's injury and COVID-19.

This is not the first time AOP has been released from WWE, their first release came in late 2020. The two made their mark in the independent circuit before getting re-signed in 2023 by WWE.

