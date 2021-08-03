Create
Big Update on Becky Lynch's WWE return - Reports

Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch
Zain Jafri
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 02, 2021, 02:57 PM ET

59 mins ago

Rumors

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, as of now, there are no plans for Becky Lnych to be part of WWE SummerSlam. He further stated that there has been news emerging from WWE TV tapings over the last week indicating that she will be returning to WWE this fall, with October being a likely option.

Becky Lynch has been away from WWE for over a year

Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch's last WWE appearance

At WrestleMania 36 Night 1, Becky Lynch faced off against Shayna Baszler in a match for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Lynch came out on top after she successfully countered the Kirifuda Clutch into a pin to keep Baszler's shoulders down for the three count.

Lynch did not compete for another month before she was scheduled to make an announcement on the RAW after WWE Money in the Bank. There, she revealed that she was pregnant, so she relinquished the WWE RAW Women's Championship. The title went to Asuka, who had won the Women's Money in the Bank match the previous night. Lynch gave birth to her daughter, Roux, in December last year.

Though she has been away from WWE for over a year, Lynch remains one of the company's most popular stars. Ever since live crowds returned to WWE shows, fans have been anticipating Lynch's return to WWE. The Man herself has even teased a possible appearance on a WWE show more than once in recent memory.

Moreover, in the past few weeks, fans have been chanting for Becky frequently, especially in segments and matches featuring Charlotte Flair, who directly addressed these chants on the episode of WWE RAW after Money in the Bank this year.

What do you make of this recent report regarding Becky Lynch's WWE return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier
