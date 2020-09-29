Update on Bo Dallas' future with WWE

Bo Dallas is the real brother of 3-time World Champion Bray Wyatt. However, unlike his elder brother, Dallas has not received much success on the main roster.

Bo Dallas has been absent from WWE since last November and there has been no word on why he has been on such an extended sabbatical. Fightful had recently reported that he may be out because he has been enjoying his time away from WWE.

"Bray has been a world champion a few times, and I'm sure he will do it again. Bo has been a tag team champion and has a lot of ability. Even his brother, Bray, will tell you that is Bo is actually a better worker. I can tell you that Bo has a lot of ability, and WWE needs to figure out a way to capitalize on that and enhance his career.'' (H/T:wrestlinginc)

Bo Dallas' tag-team partner Curtis Axel was released by WWE earlier this year. However, it was believed that Dallas was not released because he is young and possibly thanks to the pull of his brother Bray Wyatt.

Bo Dallas to return to NXT

NXT has been airing some vignettes as of late hinting at a return. Cagesideseats have stated that it could be Bo Dallas or Robert Roode. However, with Roode returning to RAW this week, he could be taken out of the equation.

Bo Dallas is a former NXT Champion and is still remembered by long time NXT fans as one of the best heels ever to be part of the black and gold brand. His feud with Neville is one of the best programs in NXT's storied history and having him back would certainly help both his career as well as NXT.