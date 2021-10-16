Backstage Update on Bray Wyatt's new ring name following WWE release - Reports

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE at the end of July in what was considered to be a huge shock since the former Universal Champion was one of the company's biggest stars at the time.

Wyatt's non-compete clause is up at the end of the month and it appears that he is already prepared to move forward with a new ring name.

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, Wyatt is hoping to use the name Windham moving forward since his real name is Windham Rotunda. The former champion was named after his uncle Barry Windham, who is still a well-known wrestling legend.

WWE @WWE WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. ms.spr.ly/6013nU8QP WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. ms.spr.ly/6013nU8QP https://t.co/koRuC3w1yr

Wyatt obviously isn't able to keep his former ring name, since WWE has managed to retain the rights.

Bray Wyatt was known by several different names in WWE

HeelByNature.com @HeelByNatureYT WWE has deleted all this promo. Cena refers to Bray Wyatt as Husky Harris in a mask. WWE has deleted all this promo. Cena refers to Bray Wyatt as Husky Harris in a mask. https://t.co/JegQq0lWDv

Bray Wyatt has gained worldwide fame as the leader of the Wyatt Family in WWE, but the former star was known by several names whilst part of the company.

When Wyatt originally made his debut, he was part of the NEXUS and working under the name Husky Harris. He was later repackaged and made his debut as Bray Wyatt when he was aligned with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

He has been working under two different personas in WWE in recent years since he was both Bray Wyatt and The Fiend. Wyatt was able to portray both for several years, which gained him quite the following within the WWE Universe.

It's currently unknown what the future holds for the former WWE Champion because he has been linked to both AEW and IMPACT Wrestling in recent weeks. Wyatt is one of the most creative minds in the business at present and would be a fantastic addition to either of their rosters.

Vince Russo points out a major issue with the King of The Ring tournament. Check out his comments.

Edited by Arjun