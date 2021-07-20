Update on Bray Wyatt's WWE return - Reports

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been away from WWE television for over three months now. WWE Universe has been waiting for him to return for a while now, but the latest reports suggest that the wait will have to continue for some more time.

According to the latest report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, there is still no timetable for Bray Wyatt's return to WWE programming. The report added that sources within WWE have remained quiet about Wyatt's circumstances beyond the idea that he's being held off TV for a specific reason.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt last wrestled at WrestleMania 37 earlier this year where he faced Randy Orton. He lost the match after an unexpected betrayal from Alexa Bliss, who cost him his match against The Viper. An earlier report from PWInsider stated that Wyatt has purposely been kept off WWE television.

"We are told Wyatt has purposely been kept off TV. It is not a case of he has heat for anything as he is well liked. The Randy Orton match, we are told, went 100% exactly as planned."

I miss “HIM” so much. 3 months without Bray Wyatt. 😔 pic.twitter.com/54CUXdaErk — Caleb Pandelios (@CPandelios) July 20, 2021

Bray Wyatt's recent message to his fans and advertised return

Bray Wyatt hasn't been very active on Twitter recently as well. However, last week he replied to a fan who tweeted how much the WWE Universe misses him. Wyatt wrote that he misses his fans too.

I miss you guys too. Believe me — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 15, 2021

It should be noted that last month, WWE was advertising The Fiend to appear on the August 9th episode of Monday Night RAW. This would be a couple of weeks before WWE SummerSlam 2021. There are no updates on that yet and it is to be seen whether Wyatt returns in time for a SummerSlam match.

The Fiend is advertised for the August 9 Raw.



Edge is advertised for the September 3 Smackdown. Both from on sale ticketing promo material. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 18, 2021

