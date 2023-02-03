Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE status after top star refuses offer to face him at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

All eyes are on WWE's booking team following an eventful Royal Rumble as fans expect the likes of Brock Lesnar to feature prominently at WrestleMania. As things stand, The Beast Incarnate is reportedly confirmed to wrestle at both Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 39. However, there is still some confusion regarding his opponents.

Lesnar spent only around three minutes in the Royal Rumble match before getting eliminated by Bobby Lashley. The former Universal Champion also had an intense staredown with Gunther, which got fans excited about a potential clash between the two behemoths.

Dave Meltzer reported that the speculation about Gunther vs. Lesnar is false as WWE seemingly has different plans for the veteran superstar. It was also noted that despite Stone Cold Steve Austin turning down the offer to wrestle Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, the Beast is still confirmed to compete in California in April.

That's not all; Brock is also slated to perform at the Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th, but there is no word on who he might face at the final pit stop before WrestleMania.

Here's what was reported about Lesnar's current status in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"Lesnar has been confirmed to be working both Montreal and WrestleMania. For Mania, it could be another match with Lashley. We were only told rumors of Gunther are false and that Steve Austin, who they had contacted for Lesnar, had turned down wrestling on the show."

WWE might have a creative problem with Brock Lesnar heading into the Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar has been a proven draw for WWE and will expectedly play a significant role during the WrestleMania season. However, the company does not have a long list of talents that can realistically challenge Lesnar, as only Bobby Lashley has been built up as a viable opponent in recent times.

Meltzer stated earlier in the Newsletter that as Lashley has not been added to the traditional Elimination Chamber match, he could potentially complete his trilogy with Lesnar in February itself.

"While not confirmed, one would expect Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar on the show because otherwise, Lashley should be in the men's Chamber match," added Meltzer.

If Lesnar vs. Lashley III happens at Elimination Chamber, WWE would ideally need a fresh matchup for the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania as it is unlikely the promotion would offer the same bout on back-to-back shows.

How would you like to see WWE tackle the apparent issue with Brock Lesnar's immediate creative future? Sound off in the comments section below.

