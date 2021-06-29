Update on Canyon Ceman's current status with WWE - Reports

Earlier today, it was reported Canyon Ceman had left WWE. However, as per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com who reached out to WWE, Ceman is still with the company.

Sean Ross Sapp shared the following information moments ago,

"WWE reached out and they stated that Canyon Ceman has NOT been let go by WWE. There have been rumors circulating within WWE and the wrestling world over the last two days. We reached out to Canyon last night, as well as two WWE sources, and did not get a response until just now."

Sapp alleges that Ceman even asked WWE how to handle inquiries about his status with WWE. He added that his request on behalf of Fightful went unanswered until word made its way around.

"We've been contacted by at least two dozen people in the industry speculating about Canyon Ceman in the last 24 hours, across all major companies. Ceman still scouts for WWE and is in charge of handling a lot of contract negotiations as well."

WON also made a correction to their original report which stated that Ceman had left WWE.

Another backstage producer left WWE today

Sonjay Dutt

Sojay Dutt signed with WWE in early 2019. He took on the role of a producer in NXT. Earlier today, Fightful Select reported that he had left the company.

We have some news on a producer/agent that has left WWE.https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa has the full story.https://t.co/GnU6SCTzzc — Sean Ross Sapp of Voice Over Work (@SeanRossSapp) June 29, 2021

Dutt's departure isn't the only backstage change that has taken place in WWE this year. WWE has made several changes to its staff this year, including its on-screen talent. Various employees were let go as a result of budget cuts.

The changes were reportedly made primarily from a financial standpoint. What do you think of these recent releases? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

