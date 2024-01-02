Update on if CM Punk will be at WWE RAW Day 1 - Reports

There has been an update on if CM Punk will be at WWE RAW Day 1 tonight in San Diego, California.

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is shaping up to be a newsworthy show. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is set to defend his title against Drew McIntyre tonight. The challenger has already arrived at the arena and appears to be in a bad mood.

Rhea Ripley will also be defending the Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile tonight on the Day 1 edition of the red brand. Becky Lynch and Nia Jax will battle in a grudge match that is five years in the making, and Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler will battle Tegan Nox & Natalya to determine the #1 contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

CM Punk was not advertised to appear on tonight's show but is reportedly backstage at WWE RAW. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select broke the news that the veteran was backstage at RAW Day 1 tonight. It remains unknown if the 45-year-old will be making an appearance on tonight's show.

CM Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry ahead of All In 2023. He returned to WWE for the first time since 2014 at Survivor Series 2023 and has already announced that he will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

Only time will tell if the controversial star will appear during tonight's show.

