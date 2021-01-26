Update on Dana Brooke after awkward Nia Jax Chokeslam on RAW

Dana Brooke is reportedly 100% okay after the nasty bump she took from Nia Jax on WWE RAW.

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Lacey Evans took on Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, and Mandy Rose in a 6-Woman Tag Team match. At one point during the match, Nia Jax executed an awkward-looking Chokeslam on Dana Brooke, leading to the latter hitting the back of her head pretty hard on the ring mat.

PWInsider has now posted an update on Dana Brooke's status following the scary spot with Jax, and sources have stated that she is 100% okay.

Nia Jax received major flak on social media following her awkward move on Dana Brooke

Nia Jax has been on the receiving end of tons of criticism from fans on social media for a long time now. There have been various incidents in the past where fellow wrestlers suffered rough bumps while in the ring with Jax.

The most notable one came mere days before Survivor Series 2018 and saw Nia Jax hitting Becky Lynch with an accidental punch, which left "The Man" with a bloodied face. Lynch garnered major fan support following the incident, and it was instrumental in her getting a WrestleMania main event spot.

Last year, Kairi Sane suffered an injury during her match with Nia Jax, and the same story followed here as well. The WWE Universe made it known via social media that Jax needs to undergo training before she injures someone to the point of ending their career. Jax had a lot to say in response to the hate she received following her in-ring spot with Sane:

So when you’re on Twitter and you see it constantly, it can definitely get to you a little bit. It’s like ‘wow, all I’m seeing is negativity.’ But when I step back and I actually immerse myself into the WWE Universe – like when I get to see the crowd and fans – I know that’s just a small percentage on Twitter who have nothing better to do than hate on somebody.

Thankfully, Dana Brooke didn't suffer any injuries following the rough bump that she took from Nia Jax on tonight's RAW. Check out the exact moment Jax hit the Chokeslam on Brooke, in the tweet embedded above, and share your thoughts in the comment section. Do you think Nia Jax was reckless tonight against Brooke?