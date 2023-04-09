Create

Update on former World Champion's status with WWE after being pulled from RAW by Vince McMahon – Reports

There was a lot of speculation regarding the former World Champion
Executive Chairman of WWE, Vice McMahon.

According to a recent report, Vince McMahon made a last-minute decision to pull Bayley from the Damage CTRL tag match/segment on RAW. Despite a great deal of speculation about her status with the company, a report from PWInsider Elite suggests that there is no expectation for Bayley to leave WWE.

Earlier this week on RAW, Bayley was set to accompany Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai for their tag team match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, Vince McMahon reportedly made the executive decision not to have Bayley go out with her fellow Damage CTRL faction members. Additionally, the fact that Damage CTRL wasn't able to put up a competent fight against Rodriguez and Morgan has led many to believe that McMahon might break up Damage CTRL.

Vince McMahon reportedly has creative control over WWE again

Last year, the Wall Street Journal released an article detailing the hush money agreements that Vince McMahon made using his company's funds. This turned out to be a major controversy with the WWE board of directors having looked into the same. Shortly after, another article was published providing information regarding more non-disclosure agreements associated with the chairman.

Not long after the reports came out, McMahon announced his retirement from WWE. Triple H promptly took over creative control of the company and the shift in the product was evident. Many stars released during McMahon's time were re-signed, including Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Candace LeRae and Chelsea Green. Storylines became more integrated with one another and some of Vince McMahon's 'favourites' were replaced.

Up until WrestleMania 39, Triple H had firm control over WWE creative. However, last weekend, WWE signed a merger deal with Endeavor and McMahon consequently seemingly reassumed control of creative. Since then, there has been a shift in mood in the wrestling world and multiple changes are reportedly being made to the product now.

Only time will tell what the deal will bring for WWE. As of now, let us know what you think of the situation in the comments section below.

