Update on Kairi Sane's WWE future and last appearance

Kairi Sane's WWE future has been a hot topic of discussion in the last few weeks. It was previously reported that Kairi Sane is on her way out of WWE and will be moving back to Japan with her husband. A few weeks ago, WWE advertised Kairi Sane for an episode of Monday Night RAW, only to remove her at the last moment. This led to the WWE Universe wondering as to whether they'll see her in a WWE ring again.

Thankfully, she made her return to RAW when Kairi Sane accompanied RAW Women's Champion Asuka to the ring and had a match with Sasha Banks. The Kabuki Warriors then challenged the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions for their titles but failed to win. This past week on RAW, Kairi Sane took on the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and defeated her via a roll-up.

This victory over Bayley, combined with Kairi Sane's comments on RAW Talk of wanting to face Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship has left the fans wondering as to what her status in WWE is going forward.

Kairi Sane's WWE future

As per the latest update from Fightful Select, Kairi Sane is looking to wrap up her time in WWE. But her victory over Bayley on the Monday Night RAW after Extreme Rules wasn't the last time we'll see her. She will appear on next week's RAW as well, but it is not clear what her role would be. It is to be noted that WWE has already filmed next week's episode of RAW.

The report also mentions that WWE has made efforts to retain Kairi Sane and have pitched several ideas to keep her with them in some capacity. More specifically, WWE wants to keep her away from other companies and wrestling promotions. The ideas being pitched included her returning to Japan to work as an ambassador or trainer for WWE.

if the reports are true, i’ll really miss seeing kairi sane in wwe.



but i hope she’s still as happy as always, wherever she goes :’) pic.twitter.com/4HleGysKpr — 🌸 kairi sane appreciator 🌸 (@SkybukiPirate) July 20, 2020

