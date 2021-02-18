Update on Kyle O'Reilly; Sources state he didn't suffer a real seizure

Updates on Kyle O'Reilly have been shared by Raj Giri and Ryan Satin, who stated in their tweets that the NXT Superstar was simply selling Adam Cole's attack, and didn't suffer a real seizure on NXT.

On tonight's edition of WWE NXT, a 6-Man Tag Team match closed the show. Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch defeated Finn Balor, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong when Dunne hit a Bitter End on the NXT Champion to get the pin. During the closing moments of the match, Adam Cole took out Kyle O'Reilly by dropping him with a Brainbuster on the steel steps.

Soon after the show came to an end, fans in attendance began posting images from the show, with many claiming that O'Reilly had suffered a seizure after NXT went off the air. Wrestling fans were left concerned over the condition of Kyle O'Reilly, but it seems like he is doing fine now. Raj Giri from Wrestling Inc. has posted an update on O'Reilly and says that he is now responsive.

A minor update on Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole is with him, he's responsive @WrestlingInc — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) February 18, 2021

Update: As per the latest tweets from Ryan Satin and Raj Giri, O'Reilly didn't suffer a seizure on NXT, and WWE sources have claimed that it was all part of a storyline.

Got it confirmed, Kyle O'Reilly was just selling the attack, it was a work. They didn't even anticipate that people would think it had to do with O'Reilly having Type One Diabetes. @WrestlingInc — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) February 18, 2021

From what I’m being told, Kyle O’Reilly did not suffer a real seizure after NXT tonight and did not suffer a medical episode. According to WWE sources, it was all just part of storyline. Happy to hear he’s okay. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 18, 2021

Kyle O'Reilly suffers from Type 1 Diabetes, which makes him susceptible to a seizure

Kyle O'Reilly's fans were left in worry following the end of WWE NXT, and tweets from fans in attendance only doubled their concern. It should be noted that Kyle O'Reilly has Type One Diabetes, which can trigger a seizure. He has opened up on his struggles with medical complications in the past.

"I’ve never been super candid or vocal about living with type 1 diabetes but since November is Diabetes Awareness Month, I figured it was my responsibility to share some things that may help somebody else."

Advertisement

"I know how hard it can be living with diabetes. Injecting insulin or constantly stabbing your finger to test your blood at what always seems to be the prime inopportune moment. There are so many variables that make living with this disease difficult and every day is a struggle to maintain healthy blood sugars." said Kyle O'Reilly.

We'll keep you updated on the story as and when more news comes up. As for now, Kyle O'Reilly's fans can rest easy, knowing that WWE sources have themselves confirmed that O'Reilly's episode was a work.