Update on Lana's rumored return and the Royal Rumble surprise that didn't happen - Reports

Fightful was the first to reveal WWE's reported interest in getting Lana back for the Royal Rumble hours before the event.

Sadly for fans of the "Ravishing Russian," she did not show up at the Rumble, and more updates on her status have now been revealed by PWInsider.

WWE had reportedly reached out to Lana, real name CJ Perry, to be a surprise entrant in the women's Royal Rumble but the plans, unfortunately, fell through. However, people within WWE thought that the former NXT star was booked for the Rumble as late as the week of the show.

It was added that the superstar's name wasn't mentioned backstage as the promotion edged closer to the Royal Rumble. Here's an excerpt from PWInsider's report:

"For those who have asked about whether there were any surprises that were planned at one point, the only thing we have heard is that at one point, WWE had reached out to the former Lana, CJ Perry about making a surprise appearance in the Women's Rumble match, but obviously, it never happened. There were some in the company who thought that as late as the week of the Rumble that it was happening, but as they got closer to the PPV, her name was no longer mentioned," reported PWInsider.

When will Lana make her professional wrestling return?

Lana was released from her WWE contract on June 2, 2021, nearly a year after Rusev's sudden exit from the company. The former WWE star has since maintained her distance from the ring as she has chosen to focus on her acting career.

Perry is presently filming two movies and is looking to branch out into show business. However, she might eventually return to the wrestling business as there are ample opportunities for ex-WWE talent.

Miro recently opened up about his wife's status. While he didn't reveal much about her future, he did allude to the possibility of her comeback as an active professional wrestling performer.

Could she join her husband in AEW somewhere down the line? Would you like to see it happen? Let us know in the comments section below.

