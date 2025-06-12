Update on major impending Pat McAfee announcement - Reports

Pat McAfee has slowly established himself as one of the prominent voices in the industry with his work in WWE and outside sports entertainment. According to a new report, there's an update on McAfee's potential new project.
The RAW commentator has established himself across the board in the United States when it comes to sports and entertainment. The 38-year-old is often seen dabbling between WWE and College GameDay. However, a new report suggested that there's an update on McAfee's future.
A few weeks ago, Pat McAfee started to tease his upcoming project on social media. However, McAfee has commitments and deals with WWE and ESPN, and it will take a while for both deals to come to an end. According to an expert from The Athletic, the 38-year-old star had thought of starting his own independent version of GameDay with his associates.
WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!
However, the update states that this doesn't seem to be the case anymore, at least for now. McAfee has two more years left on his deal with College GameDay, but the 38-year-old star has made decisions on a whim. Hence, there's no confirmation on whether the former punter would consider starting his independent project similar to GameDay, and if he did, when it would be.
Pat McAfee recently missed an episode of WWE RAW
The duo of Pat McAfee and Michael Cole has entertained fans as the voices of Monday Night RAW as the company entered a new era of the red brand when RAW moved to Netflix. However, McAfee did take a stand against Gunther when The Ring General put his hands on both after losing the title.
After McAfee faced the former World Heavyweight Champion and lost at Backlash 2025, the 38-year-old star returned to his desk duties and continued to commentate for the shows in the coming weeks. He was last seen at Money in the Bank 2025 but did miss the RAW after the event.
It was revealed McAfee wouldn't be on the show, and Wade Barrett replaced him for the night next to Michael Cole. The change did seem temporary, and the 38-year-old RAW star will most likely appear next week.
Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!