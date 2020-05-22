Update on Britt Baker's injury, she could reportedly be out for a long time

Britt Baker injured her knee during the tag team match on AEW Dynamite.

The biggest news coming out of the most recent episode of AEW was unfortunately about Britt Baker, Fenix, and Matt Jackson possibly suffering injuries ahead of the Double or Nothing PPV.

Bryan Alvarez provided an update regarding Britt Baker's status on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Live.

Alvarez noted that Baker is currently awaiting her MRI, but the belief is that she may have seriously injured her right knee. Alvarez stated that while nothing is official until she gets her MRI, it appeared as of last night that Britt Baker may have torn her ACL.

If that turns out to be the case, Baker would be forced to pull out of the Double or Nothing PPV and she could also be sidelined for a lengthy period, which could reportedly be around nine months or more.

The belief last night was that it was probably a torn ACL but nothing is official until she gets her MRI and I don't believe she had gotten it prior to showtime here today. So we just wait, and we hope that's not what it is because she was getting a big push. This was the best work of her career. A torn ACL would put her out of action for at least nine months. Then she would have to get back into ring shape and ready to go again. It would probably take her out of her real job as a dentist as well for a while there. So this is a big break for Britt Baker and not a positive big break for Britt Baker and we have to wait to find out what's happening here in the next 24 hours.

Britt Baker teamed up with Nyla Rose to take on the team of Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida on the recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

The spot that caused the injury saw Nyla Rose get thrown onto Baker by Statlander and Shida, and the AEW Women's Champion accidentally ended up landing on Baker's knee. The match moved on before Nyla realized that Baker was legitimately hurt and the Champion forcefully tagged herself in.

Looks like Britt Baker got hurt when they threw Nyla Rose on top of her.



Looks like she landed right on her knee. #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/88rSxWKRnL — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) May 21, 2020

Baker received medical attention before she was taken backstage for further assessment while Nyla continued the match and won it despite the numbers disadvantage.

Britt Baker is scheduled to take on Statlander at Double or Nothing this weekend but her in-ring status remains uncertain due to the reported injury. As always, we'll keep you updated if there are any new details regarding her injury.