Update On Jon Moxley's status for AEW Fyter Fest reported

Jon Moxley's wife tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship at AEW Fyter Fest.

Jon Moxley pulled himself from AEW Dynamite this week

Jon Moxley is the current AEW World Champion and is scheduled to face Brian Cage at Fyter Fest in a few weeks. Moxley made his AEW debut last year at the promotion's first PPV, Double Or Nothing. Since his debut on the promotion, Jon Moxley has faced the best that the company has had to offer.

Jon Moxley's status for AEW Fyter Fest

On this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that an AEW doctor took a look at Jon Moxley after his wife, Renee Young, had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The doctor has advised the AEW World Champion to isolate himself until the PPV. The doctor also added that if Jon Moxley doesn't test positive for the virus or doesn't show symptoms till the day the event is taped, he may be able to compete at the event.

Jon Moxley was asked to isolate himself in a hotel, away from his wife. But he didn't think it was the right thing to do as he didn't want to leave his wife alone when she was sick. Moxley and Yong are reported to be isolating themselves in different parts of the house.

The former WWE Superstar has taken multiple COVID-19 tests this week, and none of them have come out positive. However, AEW has other plans if Jon Moxley does test positive for the Coronavirus. The promotion has decided that it will tape the match in an Empty Arena on a later date and add it to Fyter Fest the day it is aired.

AEW's Fyter Fest

This year marks the second edition of AEW's Fyter Fest. The event will be the first AEW PPV that will be aired on two weeks. The event will see all the major AEW Championships being contested for. Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship on the second night of the event. Brian Cage earned the chance to challenge for the Title when he won the Casino Ladder Match at AEW Double Or Nothing beating eight other wrestlers. The event even marked Brian Cage's debut in AEW.