Possible update on Ronda Rousey's appearance at Clash at the Castle

There has been a lot of speculation over Ronda Rousey's future since her arrest on SmackDown this past week.

Over the last few weeks, The Rowdy One has emerged as an anti-authority figure taking on WWE management, Adam Pearce in particular. She also invaded the contract signing between Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan, looking for a title opportunity. Things escalated even further last Friday as she attacked some security officials and was eventually arrested.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has suggested that The Rowdy One would not be competing at Clash at the Castle.

"I don’t know if Rousey will be going to Cardiff for the show but she is not going to be scheduled for a match. The original plan for the show was to have her on it which is why they got her back on TV right away," Meltzer said.

Meltzer highlighted that she was originally supposed to be at the event, which is why WWE has been putting her on TV over the last few weeks:

"Obviously Morgan is the destination. Nothing is 100 percent in the sense that if they feel she’s really over as a face, it would make no sense to turn her, and they are very happy that her reactions have gotten much stronger of late and that she’s coming off as a more of a star than before SummerSlam where it was lagging." (H/T Ringside News)

WWE @WWE @RondaRousey demands that her suspension get rescinded but ends up getting arrested in the process. #SmackDown .@RondaRousey demands that her suspension get rescinded but ends up getting arrested in the process. #SmackDown https://t.co/zGEVfnePf6

Ronda Rousey lost the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank saw Ronda Rousey putting her title on the line against Natalya. The Rowdy One managed to take down The Queen of Harts but took considerable damage to her knee during the contest.

Liv Morgan, who had won the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier in the evening, seized the opportunity and cashed in on a depleted Rousey. She escaped the Ankle Lock and rolled up the champion to win her first title in WWE.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC



#MITB Liv Morgan cashes in her Money In The Bank to win her first WWE title Liv Morgan cashes in her Money In The Bank to win her first WWE title 🔥#MITB https://t.co/CAOKLONVGJ

With just a little over a week left for the UK stadium event, it will be interesting to see if Ronda Rousey manages to punch her ticket into the upcoming SmackDown Women's Championship match.

Do you think Ronda Rousey will be at Clash at the Castle? Sound off in the comments below.

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh