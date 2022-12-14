Update on potential gimmick change for top WWE RAW Star - Reports

Recent reports have indicated that WWE creative intends for Monday Night RAW Superstar Asuka to keep her ring name even if she changes in on-screen persona.

Asuka is one of the biggest and most popular stars in the company's stacked women's division. However, after predominantly working as a 'babyface' for the majority of her time there, recent hints at a character change have started to appear.

According to Xero News, company higher-ups reportedly want Asuka to maintain her established ring name even if they do decide to alter her on-screen gimmick.

"Told Asuka will not be dropping the Asuka name, regardless of gimmick change or whatever. She will have the persona but just not the name," Xero News tweeted.

Prior to her signing for World Wrestling Entertainment in 2015, Asuka was known in her native Japan under the ring name Kana, a name that struck fear in all who faced her.

Asuka teases a change to her WWE character

In recent weeks, the Japanese star has teased a character change, most notably last Monday on RAW, where she came to the ring without wearing her classic face paint and displaying a much more stoic look on her face.

The 41-year-old star added further fuel to her potential gimmick change recently on social media, with two messages stating she will be going on a trip for a while, possibly hinting at a departure from her current character.

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka I'll be on 🪱🪳🦟 trip for a while. I'll be on 🪱🪳🦟 trip for a while.

Despite arriving in WWE late in her career, the Japanese star has created plenty of history by winning the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Women's Championships, as well as becoming the first-ever female superstar to win the Royal Rumble match in 2018.

