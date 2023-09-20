Update on Randy Orton's WWE status - Reports

After a video of Randy Orton being spotted outside of the WWE Performance Center went viral on social media, a new report has emerged with an update on his status.

The Viper has been sidelined with an injury for over a year, with his last match taking place on the May 20, 2022 episode of SmackDown. In the midst of his absence, several fans have shared a clip of the former WWE Champion entering the PC, and it left many wondering whether the latter is nearing a return.

According to Fightful Select, WWE sources confirmed that Randy Orton was at the Performance Center this week, and he's been working out in the gym. The site was informed that he got "huge" in a positive way at some point. However, he didn't resume his in-ring training as of early August.

Randy Orton was reportedly advised by doctors not to wrestle again, but he told those close to him that he would return to the squared circle following back fusion surgery.

WWE is said to have a strict rule that talent must work out in some capacity when returning to the ring. The Apex Predator too would have to abide by those rules whenever he's ready to make his in-ring return.

