Update on RAW Superstar's continued absence from WWE TV - Reports 

Recent reports have indicated why WWE Superstar Doudrop has not been seen on TV in almost four months.

Doudrop (fka Piper Niven) performed for the company's now-retired British brand, NXT UK, before making her main roster debut. She is of Scottish descent, and like many international stars, she needs a visa to work in the United States.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, the former 24/7 Champion is one of many British stars who are having issues with their work permits.

"Yes, it’s visa. They went they’re doing they went back for over visa situations. They got to get the visas taken care of. So there’s a lot of people, a lot of The Gallus boys and Tyler Bate, I don’t know that all of them fall into this category. Piper Niven’s [Doudrop] been gone is another one." (H/T Ringside News)

Since arriving on Monday Night RAW in June 2021, the Scottish star has faced off against some of the best the company has to offer. She also competed against Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Doudrop on WWE potentially changing her name

Since Triple H took over from Vince McMahon as head of creative, The Game has changed many things that the former chairman put in place, with one of those being certain performers' ring names.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Doudrop was asked if Triple H spoke to her about reverting to the Piper Niven name and if she would be open to the change. In response, she said:

"We did have a conversation about it. Because here’s the thing, before it was Vince’s vision and now it’s Triple H’s vision." Doudrop added: "I don’t mind either way. I would just like to make more deliberate steps going forward with [my] character." H/T [Fightful]

Check out the full interview below:

Doudrop's most recent championship match in WWE came this past September. She and her fellow Scotswoman Nikki Cross lost an NXT Women's Tag Team Championship bout against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

