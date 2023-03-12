Update on the status of WWE's Brand Split following recent creative changes 

Cody Rhodes appeared on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown and it has since led to rumors that the company is no longer enforcing a brand split. This comes after a number of stars have moved from brand to brand on a weekly basis.

According to a report by Fightful Select, heading into WrestleMania, there will be more stars appearing on both brands after The Bloodline, Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and several other stars have been jumping bank and forth between RAW and SmackDown in recent months.

The report noted that there will be many more RAW Superstars appearing on SmackDown heading into next month's show, with The Judgment Day and Cody Rhodes making surprise appearances on the blue brand this week.

This isn't the first time the WWE Universe has questioned the brand split

The brand split has been in effect since 2016 and there has been an annual draft that has allowed WWE Superstars to make the move over to the opposite brand when there's nothing left for them to accomplish where they are.

Initially, the draft was scheduled to take place during the fall of 2022, yet reports suggested it had been postponed past the WrestleMania season. As of this writing, it is not known when the next main roster draft will occur.

That being said, there are several WWE Superstars who are able to appear on both brands in the company at the moment since they hold unified titles or the Women's Tag Team Championships, which are dual branded.

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have also appeared on both brands in recent months and many fans have questioned whether or not Triple H has decided to no longer enforce the rules of a brand split since taking over.

