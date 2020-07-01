Update on the status of WWE SummerSlam reported

With WWE hit with the pandemic, will we see a live audience at SummerSlam?

WWE SummerSlam is one of the most talked about events during COVID-19.

SummerSlam is scheduled to take place in August

WWE is one of the many sports promotions that has been struck by the COVID-19 pandemic. While many leagues and promotions have been brought to a standstill, Pro-Wrestling promotions such as WWE, AEW and many more have been lucky enough to tape and air shows every week. The company has had many plans in the works for WWE SummerSlam and are looking to get fans back in seats for the event.

Plans for WWE Summerslam

To fill the void that fans left in the audience, WWE filled its arena's seats with NXT Development Talent. It also allowed friends and relatives of talent and crew to attend tapings on one occasion. The company was positive about getting a live audience in attendance for WWE SummerSlam, but that seems far fetched right now according to reports.

WrestleVotes has reported the following regarding WWE SummerSlam;

"Recently asked for an update on SummerSlam, source said 2 or 3 weeks ago he was certain WWE would find a way to do it w/ an audience. Today, very much unsure. As badly as they don’t want the event at the PC, unfortunately that’s very much on the table. Decision not yet imminent."

In the past few weeks, WWE received its first COVID-19 positive case when a Development Talent tested positive. The positive test forced WWE to reschedule its taping calendar and make sure that all its employees test for COVID-19 before attending a taping.

WWE personnel such as Renee Young, Jamie Noble, Adam Pearce, Kayla Braxton and a few more have come out admitting to having tested positive for COVID-19. There are reports that WWE has over 30 employees that have tested positive for the virus and that they don't want anyone revealing whether he/she has contracted the virus.

There are many plans the company has brewing when it comes to WWE SummerSlam. The company was rumored to have reeled in Brock Lesnar for the event and even set up a match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. The company has also been rumored to schedule a clash between The Fiend and Braun Strowman at the event as well.