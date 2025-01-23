Update on target run time for WWE RAW on Netflix - Reports

A recent report has shed light on WWE's target run time for Monday Night RAW on Netflix. The red show's shift to the streaming giant has been a major hit for the Stamford-based promotion.

World Wrestling Entertainment's business has been thriving under Triple H's creative leadership in recent years. Almost all of the company's biggest shows went sold out in 2024 and they are also looking to replicate the same success this year. RAW's massive debut on Netflix on January 6, 2025, was a huge step in that direction. The Monday night show broke several records on the streaming platform as it dethroned Squid Games season 2 from the top spot in the United States.

Before RAW's debut on Netflix, fans had many questions about the show's actual run time. Several reports suggested that the Stamford-based promotion might be given less time on the streaming platform than it had on television.

According to the latest report by Fightful Select, WWE's target run time for the red show was two and a half hours. However, the report also noted that there was plenty of flexibility possible for the Triple H-led creative team.

Triple H sent a message after WWE RAW's Netflix debut

Triple H took to Instagram to post a photo with Stephanie McMahon from RAW's Netflix debut. In his post's caption, The Game wrote that it was an incredible night and thanked the fans around the world for their support.

"From the moment @IntuitDome doors opened, through the final bell… What an incredible night. A MASSIVE thank you to the @wwe Universe in LA and around the world for being part of the first-ever #RAWOnNetflix! See you in 7 days… @netflix," he wrote.

Many people want Stephanie McMahon to return to WWE and join Triple H in a backstage role. It will be interesting to see if Stephanie has planned something for her future in the Stamford-based promotion.

