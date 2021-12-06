Backstage Update on Tommaso Ciampa's contract - Reports

Tommaso Ciampa has had two stints with the company, the latter of which began in 2015 where he participated in the Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament.

The 36-year-old veteran signed a 'Tier-2' contract with WWE in April 2016 which allowed him the flexibility to take independent bookings. In November of the same year, he signed an exclusive multi-year deal with the company.

In a recent report on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp reported on the contract status of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly. He also mentioned there is a possibility that up to seven months might be added to Tommaso Ciampa's current contract. This is due to him missing around seven months of action back in 2019 after suffering a devastating injury during that time.

The NXT champion's former tag partner Johnny Gargano's contract has already expired and he is currently working on a temporary extension basis pretty similar to Adam Cole. It remains to be seen if he follows the same path as Cole and signs with All Elite Wrestling.

Tommaso Ciampa is currently in his second NXT title reign

Former NXT champion Samoa Joe relinquished the title back in September due to an injury. Tommaso Ciampa then won a fatal four-way match against Von Wagner, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight to win the title for the second time in his career. He has also defended the title successfully against up-and-coming superstars like Bron Breakker.

The Blackheart is currently headed to NXT Wargames where he will be leading a team comprising the NXT Originals: Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight as they face team NXT 2.0 including Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D'Angelo.

Tommaso Ciampa has done it all in NXT and may have nothing left to achieve. It will be interesting to see if he leaves the company in the quest for a new challenge once his contract expires. However, it looks like he isn't going anywhere for the time being.

