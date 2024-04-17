Update on Vince McMahon starting a new wrestling company - Reports 

Vince McMahon has been rumored to start a new pro wrestling company following his WWE exit. A new report has provided a potential update on the situation.

McMahon recently resigned from TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors after being accused of sex trafficking by former employee Janel Grant. While the 78-year-old denied the allegations, he is no longer associated with WWE. Meanwhile, people have been speculating about the veteran promoter starting a new pro wrestling organization.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, McMahon might struggle with challenges like lack of opportunities and age if he plans to return to pro wrestling. He added that the former champion could legally start a new promotion once his non-compete clause ends in January 2025.

WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch gave her honest opinion of Vince McMahon

WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch has shared her opinion of Vince McMahon amid misconduct allegations against the latter.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Lynch said she found it hard to believe the shocking allegations against the former WWE CEO. The Man added that she always had a great professional and personal relationship with McMahon while the latter was the head honcho of the global juggernaut.

She further highlighted the 78-year-old's remarkable contributions to the pro wrestling business.

"Those allegations are horrible. It's so hard to listen to because that's not my experience. He was so good to me, and Vince had a genius about him. He was not the easiest to work with, but he had also lived an extremely interesting life in terms of what he built, so I like learning from him. I like talking to him, and he is responsible for all of the things in my life by building WWE," said Lynch.

It will be intriguing to see whether Vince McMahon launches a new pro wrestling company in the coming years.

