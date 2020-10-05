The big question about the 2020 WWE Draft is regarding NXT's involvement. Normally, the WWE Draft from 2016 would feature a select few picks from NXT.

Even in 2019, NXT was technically qualified to be a part of the WWE Draft, but things were kept limited and it was primarily a battle between two of WWE's flagship shows.

At first, it seemed clear that NXT would not be involved in the WWE Draft 2020. However, a tweet put out by WWE indicated that NXT would be a part of it and it was promptly taken down.

Wrestlingnews.co confirmed that it was just an error on the part of their social media team, which is why they posted a new one making it clear that only two brands will be involved in the WWE Draft this year:

While it's an interesting decision not to involve NXT, it's also clear that their involvement in the WWE Draft isn't needed. NXT has a stacked enough roster to sustain itself while RAW and SmackDown have relatively limited names to work with.

While the personnel isn't as limited as it was before, there are still a few superstars intentionally sitting out and some dealing with injuries.

Is the decision to exclude NXT from the WWE Draft beneficial in the long run?

When NXT stars do come to RAW or SmackDown, it's mostly better as a surprise than a Draft announced beforehand. It makes sense for WWE to not want NXT as a part of the Draft. Also, with NXT's potential involvement in Survivor Series 2020, WWE may not want to feature the yellow and gold brand as heavily on programming just yet.

As for the upcoming WWE Draft, the company has made sure to stack up the first of two parts on the October 9th episode of SmackDown. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt will make his free TV debut against Kevin Owens, while Sasha Banks and Bayley collide in what could be the culmination of their rivalry.

Lastly, Big E will get his chance at revenge against Sheamus when he faces him in a Falls Count Anywhere match.