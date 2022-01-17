Update on whether WWE are likely to grant Mustafa Ali’s WWE release - Reports

Mustafa Ali has requested his release from WWE today, but will he get it?

Ali shocked the WWE Universe by announcing on social media that he was requesting his release from the company, tweeting out:

"I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE," Mustafa Ali tweeted.

The big question now is, will WWE grant his request to be released? According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, he spoke with someone high up within WWE who stated it's hard not to grant releases to talent right now who ask for it due to all of the explanations of "budget cuts" over the past year.

It's no secret that WWE has used that reasoning frequently regarding the massive number of releases in 2021.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



A lot more details about character pitches, paternity leave, backstage reactions and more for



patreon.com/posts/61241800/ An argument with Vince McMahon may have led to Mustafa Ali's WWE absence since November, Fightful Select has learned.A lot more details about character pitches, paternity leave, backstage reactions and more for FightfulSelect.com subscribers now. An argument with Vince McMahon may have led to Mustafa Ali's WWE absence since November, Fightful Select has learned.A lot more details about character pitches, paternity leave, backstage reactions and more for FightfulSelect.com subscribers now.patreon.com/posts/61241800/ https://t.co/eQzhPjTKsl

What's next for Mustafa Ali outside of WWE?

If Ali wants to continue his career in professional wrestling outside of WWE, he should be a welcome addition to any locker room that will have him.

Sapp states Ali was "well liked" among those he had spoken to in WWE and that "numerous talent" wanted to work with Ali following the WWE Draft when he was moved over to the SmackDown brand.

While WWE granted Toni Storm her release last month, she didn't publicly announce her request for release on social media ahead of time. It will be interesting to see if Ali making the release request public knowledge will hurt his ability to get his release granted from WWE. Fans will find out soon enough.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Ali requesting his WWE release? Do you think it will be granted? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Will WWE grant Mustafa Ali his release? Yes No 0 votes so far