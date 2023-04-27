Update on how WWE employees are reacting to being ordered to return to the office - Reports

WWE reportedly sent out an email this week ordering their employees to return to the office full-time, which has apparently not gone well.

The pandemic impacted several businesses, and many opted to have their employees work from home. However, some have now grown accustomed to working from home, and it may not be easy to return to the office five days a week.

According to a new report from PWInsider Elite, WWE employees have not reacted favorably to the decision. Many workers took issue with the amount of time given to those that have been working from home to prepare for a return to the office.

PWInsider spoke to employees who said they were more productive while working from home. One employee told the news source that office politics, traffic, and how he felt that day weren't issues while working from home.

WWE CEO Nick Khan reportedly sent an email to employees last night announcing they need to return to the office on May 1st.

Employees that began working from home during the pandemic will not have much time to prepare to return to the office next Monday. In the email, Nick Khan reportedly noted that nothing replaces the ability to interact with each other in person and that the workers will be returning to a normal schedule.

"As such, we will be going back to what has always been the case prior to COVID, which is a return to five days a week in office. Nothing replaces our ability to interact with one another as we collectively continue to build and represent our company. We will all connect better and be better. Monday, May 1, 2023, will be the start of our full-time return to office," wrote Nick Khan. [H/T: EWrestlingNews]

The Stamford-based company has already undergone many changes this year, with the biggest being its merger with UFC's parent company, Endeavor. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the promotion and if any more changes are on the horizon.

Do you think WWE employees should continue working from home or return to the office? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

