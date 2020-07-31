Update on WWE's plans to bring back released and furloughed personnel reportedly revealed

WWE had released multiple Superstars including Rusev, Heath Slater, Zack Ryder, and others a few months back owing to budget cuts. In addition to the on-screen Superstars, many backstage employees were also let go by the company after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

As per Dave Meltzer of The Observer, many of these furloughed employees may return to WWE soon. As per the report, WWE had plans to bring back the personnel in August, however, the date has been extended to 8/28. Many of the people who were let go have started looking for jobs elsewhere and WWE wants to bring them back.

Here is what the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated:

Regarding office people furloughed, the idea many were told that they would be brought back next month but now most have been extended until 8/28. A number are looking to find new jobs at this point, although this is probably the worst time in our lifetimes to be on the job market. The added time to the furloughs in the cases when you look at the profits for the quarter tells quite the story.

WWE's future plans

Many Superstars who got released by WWE have already joined other companies. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Heath Slater, EC3, Eric Young, and Curt Hawkins have joined IMPACT wrestling whereas Zack Ryder recently debuted for AEW.

Many backstage producers were furloughed by the company and it looks like WWE is now looking to bring these employees back. While the pandemic is not over as of now, WWE is hoping that crowds will return to the shows soon.

WWE stated that they had undertaken some short-term cost-cutting measures which included some employees being furloughed.

These included reducing executive and board member compensation, increasing operating expenses, third-party staffing, consulting, and talent costs, and reducing employee head count by way of a furlough.

It is interesting to note that WWE had planned to bring many employees back next month. Even though the plans may have been delayed, these personnel will hopefully return soon.

We hope that people who have lost their source of income are soon brought back by WWE.