Update on WWE's plans for Charlotte Flair at the Royal Rumble – Reports 

Recent reports have come out suggesting that the new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will not defend her belt against former title holder Ronda Rousey at the Royal Rumble this month.

The Queen made her triumphant return last Friday by defeating Rousey to reclaim the SmackDown Women's title in what was one of the most shocking moments in recent WWE history.

Despite their animosity towards one another, Xero News has reported that fans should not expect Charlotte and Ronda to once again face off for the blue brand's belt at the next Premium Live Event.

"One thing I had heard, is not to expect Flair vs. Rousey at Royal Rumble." H/T Twitter

Flair and Rousey played hot potato with the SmackDown Women's title for the majority of 2022, with Ronda beating Charlotte for the belt at WrestleMania Backlash in May, only for The Queen to regain it off of her last week.

WWE Hall of Famer comments on Charlotte Flair's recent victory

Whilst some are beginning to find the 36-year-old's many title wins and opportunities predictable, a former SmackDown general manager is happy that Flair won back her championship

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long gave his thoughts on Charlotte winning the SmackDown Women's title for a record 7th time.

"Nothing against Ronda Rousey, but Rousey, she's just not a wrestling person to me." Long added: "Charlotte Flair did learn a lot from her father. So like I said, they did the right thing by putting it on Charlotte Flair. No better decision you could make," said Teddy Long. (19:00 -19:40) H/T Sportskeeda

With her recent win against Ronda Rousey, Flair is now closing in on her father Ric's record of 16 world titles, with her currently standing at an impressive 14.

What was your reaction to Charlotte's WWE return last week? Let us know in the comments section below.

