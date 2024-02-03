Update on WWE's plans for Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns II - Reports

WWE reportedly still plans to have Cody Rhodes square off against Roman Reigns this year.

The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble match for the second consecutive time to earn a World Championship match at WrestleMania. Last Monday on RAW, he was confronted by Seth Rollins. The Visionary urged him to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Title at The Show of Shows.

On SmackDown last night, Rhodes stood face-to-face with Reigns. The 38-year-old said he was still interested in capturing The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Title. However, he would not do it at WrestleMania.

Xero News recently provided an update on the company's plans for The American Nightmare's potential clash with the leader of The Bloodline. Although they would not go head-to-head at this year's Showcase of the Immortals, the recent report claims they will square off later this year.

The Rock returned on WWE SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns

A few weeks ago, The Rock surprisingly appeared on Monday Night RAW to tease going after his cousin, Roman Reigns. In an interview with the Will Cain Show on Fox News, he claimed that plans for him to square off against The Head of the Table at WrestleMania 40 were indeed in discussion.

Last night on SmackDown, The Rock confronted Reigns after Cody Rhodes told the latter that he would not challenge him at this year's Show of Shows. The two had an intense stare-down as the show went off-air.

In an exclusive clip posted by WWE's official social media channels, The Tribal Chief was seen leaving the ring seemingly in confusion and disbelief as The Brahma Bull remained standing inside the squared circle.

Fans pointed out that Cody Rhodes seemed disappointed as he greeted The Rock and left the ring for the latter to confront Roman Reigns. The Brahma Bull's segment with The Tribal Chief also got a massive number of dislikes on YouTube. Seeing how the company would deal with that backlash would be interesting.

