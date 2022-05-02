WWE's reported plan for the feud between Roman Reigns and former Royal Rumble winner

According to reports, WWE has shelved its plans for Roman Reigns vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for now. However, a possible feud between them is not completely out of the question as it could materialize sometime in the future.

The Japanese star confronted The Tribal Chief on SmackDown after WrestleMania 38 but was attacked by The Usos. Since then, he hasn't been in the mix as far as the world title picture is concerned.

A member of WWE's creative team confirmed to Ringside News that Nakamura could be used in a storyline with Reigns when needed. He also stated that the match will not be a stadium show.

“Nakamura is there for us to hit when it’s time," the source said.

Reigns will team up with his cousins to take on Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Riddle at WrestleMania Backlash. The match was initially supposed to be a title unification match between RK-Bro and The Usos. However, The Tribal Chief and McIntyre were later added to the bout.

Roman Reigns sends out strong message after beating Drew McIntyre twice

The Undisputed Universal Champion recently got the better of Drew McIntyre at consecutive WWE live events.

WWE recently concluded a tour in Europe after doing live events in major cities. The Head of the Table took on the Scottish Warrior at the WWE London live event and emerged victorious in the bout. McIntyre had another go at Reigns at the WWE Paris live event, where the latter stood tall once again to retain his titles.

Roman Reigns took to Twitter to make a bold claim about his title reign. In his tweet, he labeled himself "The Last Needle Mover." He also called himself the "World Traveling Undisputed Champion."

Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over 600 days and is showing no signs of stopping whatsoever.

