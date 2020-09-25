Update on WWE's plans once the ThunderDome contract expires

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill back in March. Since then, many sport leagues and tournaments were forced to halt operations until more was known about the deadly contagion. Even though sports were paused, a few Pro-Wrestling promotions such as WWE and AEW continued filming and airing its weekly shows. When the pandemic struck, WWE was forced to air its shows from the WWE Performance Center for four months before it shifted to the Amway Center and introduced the ThunderDome.

The WWE ThunderDome was introduced on the SummerSlam weekend, kicking off SmackDown. The ThunderDome gives WWE fans around the world a chance to see themselves on TV and gives the WWE Superstars a chance to perform in front of a virtually LIVE audience. Before the concept of the ThunderDome was introduced, WWE had Development Talent in the crowd, cheering on the WWE Superstars during their matches.

What will WWE do after the ThunderDome?

It was earlier reported via WrestleVotes that WWE had assembled a small team to assess a feasible situation for when the WWE's contract with the Amway Center expires.

Over the past week or so, WWE assembled a small team to figure out if running TV from outdoors venues would be fesisble once the ThunderDome contract expires. Idea is both SD & RAW would be in same location each week. Southern states with good weather is the preference. All TBD. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 15, 2020

It is well known that WWE's contract to hold shows at the Amway Center expires on 31st October. That means, for now, the last PPV that WWE can possibly have at the ThunderDome is Hell in A Cell.

Now, according to a report from Inside The Ropes, WWE talents have been told that there are tentative plans that include travel. The company has allegedly told its employees to not schedule any personal travel plans as of now. WWE Superstars have been told to let the higher-ups know if they want time off from the shows three weeks in advance.

The report also noted that while there are talks and preparation being made to move from the Amway Center, nothing concrete has been decided about potential future locations.

WWE's introduction of the ThunderDome has made its weekly shows and PPV more lively and engaging. Currently, registrations for the Clash of Champions PPV are open with seats filling up soon.

