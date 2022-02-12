Update on WWE's potential interest in signing independent wrestlers - Reports

Over the course of the past few months, it has been reported that WWE had changed its hiring policy. The company was reportedly not actively pursuing the signing of independent talent, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Instead, reports had suggested in the past that the company was looking to sign athletes who wanted to transition into professional wrestling. Over the past few months, Gable Steveson and the Cavinder Twins were among the few athletes who signed a deal with Vince McMahon's company.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, though, WWE might not have fully given up on signing standout independent wrestlers. The company still intends to hire a handful of stars from the independent scene, especially if they are young.

Vince McMahon's company recently signed 15 college athletes to NIL deals. The company hopes to use the NCAA's new NIL rules to build up more stars through its developmental system.

Among these 15 signings, Haley and Hanna Cavinder are among the standouts. The duo plays on the Fresno State Women's Basketball Team. They also have a huge following on social media, as their joint TikTok account has around 4 million followers.

Another notable signing among these 15 athletes is AJ Ferrari, who is an Oklahoma State Wrestler and NCAA national champion. He also has a big following on Instagram.

However, the company has also signed several top names from the independent circuit over the years.

Who are some of the most notable WWE signings from the independent circuit over the recent years?

Over the years, WWE has made multiple signings from the independent circuit. The company has signed several talented superstars from the indie scene in the US, UK, and other countries.

Some of the hottest independent signings include Riddle, Austin Theory, and Pete Dunne. All three have been highly successful in the company so far, most notably Riddle, who is currently in a tag team with the veteran Randy Orton and has also won the RAW Tag Team Championship with The Viper.

In addition to the main roster, superstars including Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Persia Pirotta, Cora Jade, Carmelo Hayes, and Fallon Henley have all been recruited from the independent circuit.

Also Read Article Continues below

WWE is also expected to host a new tryout in Dallas, Texas, during WrestleMania 38 weekend. Independent wrestlers are expected to be present at the tryout.

Did you know that Vince McMahon and Nick Khan apologized to a released WWE Superstar? Details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha